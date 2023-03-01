Telangana IT Minister KTR distributes 2,000 tabs to school students

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: As part of its efforts to improve the education system in the State, the government is committed to developing all government schools in the Rajanna-Sircilla district, said IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday. The minister, along with district Collector Anuraag Jayanti, distributed around 2,000 tabs, worth Rs 86,000 each, among the students in Yellareddipet mandal under ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative.

Speaking on occasion, he said: “Under Mana Ooru, Mana Badi programme, around 26,000 schools are being developed. All schools in the district too will be developed like those in the other parts of the State.”

Referring to the ‘Gift A Smile’ programme, he said: “The initiative was launched to bring smiles to the faces of poor students. Today, we have distributed 2,000 tabs as promised in Yellareddipet. Around 1,000 tabs have already been distributed in Sircilla. Similarly, another 3,000 tabs will soon be given to students in the Vemulawada Assembly constituency.”

Rs 7 cr for school development

Speaking about the funds being allocated for the development of schools and junior colleges, Rama Rao said: “We are committed to developing the government school in Yellareddipet at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore. In Gambhiraopet, the junior college is being developed into a KG-PG campus.”

He also revealed that the Venugopala Swamy temple will be developed at an estimated of Rs 2 crore.

The minister, meanwhile, lauded the efforts of Collector Anuraag Jayanti and other officials as well as the local residents for helping the Rajanna-Sircilla district secure the top position in the Swachh Survekshan Grameen rankings. “It’s a proud moment for all of us. I appreciate the efforts the Collector, other officials, and the people of the district put in,” he said.

Later, Rama Rao inaugurated an old age home set up in Yellareddipet mandal headquarters. He also interacted with the inmates and played board games with them.

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: As part of its efforts to improve the education system in the State, the government is committed to developing all government schools in the Rajanna-Sircilla district, said IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday. The minister, along with district Collector Anuraag Jayanti, distributed around 2,000 tabs, worth Rs 86,000 each, among the students in Yellareddipet mandal under ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative. Speaking on occasion, he said: “Under Mana Ooru, Mana Badi programme, around 26,000 schools are being developed. All schools in the district too will be developed like those in the other parts of the State.” Referring to the ‘Gift A Smile’ programme, he said: “The initiative was launched to bring smiles to the faces of poor students. Today, we have distributed 2,000 tabs as promised in Yellareddipet. Around 1,000 tabs have already been distributed in Sircilla. Similarly, another 3,000 tabs will soon be given to students in the Vemulawada Assembly constituency.” Rs 7 cr for school development Speaking about the funds being allocated for the development of schools and junior colleges, Rama Rao said: “We are committed to developing the government school in Yellareddipet at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore. In Gambhiraopet, the junior college is being developed into a KG-PG campus.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also revealed that the Venugopala Swamy temple will be developed at an estimated of Rs 2 crore. The minister, meanwhile, lauded the efforts of Collector Anuraag Jayanti and other officials as well as the local residents for helping the Rajanna-Sircilla district secure the top position in the Swachh Survekshan Grameen rankings. “It’s a proud moment for all of us. I appreciate the efforts the Collector, other officials, and the people of the district put in,” he said. Later, Rama Rao inaugurated an old age home set up in Yellareddipet mandal headquarters. He also interacted with the inmates and played board games with them.