Telangana power demand peaks at 14,794 MW

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With power consumption has increased by 30 per cent this year compared to last year, Telangana on Tuesday recorded its highest-ever peak demand of 14,794 MW. It may be recalled that the previous highest peak demand registered was 14,649 MW on February 11. On Tuesday, officials met the power demand of 290 million units in the State.

Reviewing the power supply position with officials here, TS Transco and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao said that the peak power demand may touch 16,000 MW in the coming days. The power utilities were geared up to supply 300 million units of power per day in the coming days, he said. Though the State did not receive the expected power from NTPC-Ramagundam, the power utilities already spent `1,000 crore to provide quality power to all categories of consumers, Prabhakar Rao said.

“We are ready to spend Rs 1,500 crore more in the coming days,” he said, and added that the demand for industries increased by 20 per cent this year, compared to the previous year’s demand. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said there was no shortage of funds to provide quality power and directed the power without interruption.

“We are working to meet the requirements as per the directions given by the Chief Minister,” Prabhakar Rao said. Even though it was a burden on the Discoms to purchase power, the power utilities company was not going back with an intention to provide uninterrupted power to all categories of consumers, he said.



HYDERABAD: With power consumption has increased by 30 per cent this year compared to last year, Telangana on Tuesday recorded its highest-ever peak demand of 14,794 MW. It may be recalled that the previous highest peak demand registered was 14,649 MW on February 11. On Tuesday, officials met the power demand of 290 million units in the State. Reviewing the power supply position with officials here, TS Transco and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao said that the peak power demand may touch 16,000 MW in the coming days. The power utilities were geared up to supply 300 million units of power per day in the coming days, he said. Though the State did not receive the expected power from NTPC-Ramagundam, the power utilities already spent `1,000 crore to provide quality power to all categories of consumers, Prabhakar Rao said. “We are ready to spend Rs 1,500 crore more in the coming days,” he said, and added that the demand for industries increased by 20 per cent this year, compared to the previous year’s demand. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said there was no shortage of funds to provide quality power and directed the power without interruption.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We are working to meet the requirements as per the directions given by the Chief Minister,” Prabhakar Rao said. Even though it was a burden on the Discoms to purchase power, the power utilities company was not going back with an intention to provide uninterrupted power to all categories of consumers, he said.