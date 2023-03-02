Atrocities against women high in KCR rule: Telangana BJP chief Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the saffron party would bulldoze the house of those perpetrating attacks on women if it was voted to power in the State, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday alleged that atrocities against women have been on the rise under the watch of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing the state executive meeting of Mahila Morcha at the party office here, Sanjay told the women workers not to be worried about funds. Pointing out how he was able to grow in his political career from a corporator to the BJP State president, he credited his wife for his career trajectory.

Sanjay assured the Mahila Morcha workers that those who were hardworking and had the potential to win would certainly be given tickets in the coming Assembly elections.Terming the death of medico Preethi due to alleged harassment by her senior as “a murder committed by the State government,” he said that the authorities failed to take timely action against the victim’s senior Dr Saif, whom he described as “a psycho.”

“The authorities are trying to project it as suicide after receiving a call from the Chief Minister’s Office,” he alleged.Reminding how the chief minister had warned that he would scoop the eyes out of those who perpetrated atrocities against women, Sanjay said that all that was empty words and no action.

“One wonders whether there is a home minister in the State or not. For KCR, only his daughter Kavitha represents the entire women community, and only her organisation has been syphoning all the funds,” he alleged. Terming the comments by BRS leaders against YSRTP chief YS Sharmila as “unfortunate,” Sanjay reminded that women have been respected as mothers and sisters in our culture, and that irrespective of political party affiliation, abusing a woman was deplorable,Whether it was launching various schemes with women as the principal beneficiaries, or having women in the highest constitutional posts, or even appointing the maximum number of women ministers, the Modi-led government has been giving priority to women, he claimed.

Focus now on booths

With the success of “Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa” campaign, the party is now focusing on “Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan” to be held from March 12 to 20. The BJP will be holding workshops on the new campaign at the Assembly level from March 4 to 6, and then will be holding the workshops in all Shakti Kendras from March 9 to 11.

Won’t go against party, says Raja Singh

Meanwhile, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh made it clear that even if BJP’s central leadership didn’t lift the suspension imposed on him, he wouldn’t go against the party by contesting as an independent in the coming elections. Raja Singh said that he will either continue working as an ordinary worker in the party, or work for the cause of Hindutva.Speaking to TNIE, he said that he joined BJP because of his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

