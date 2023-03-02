Boy injured in stray dog attack in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Stray dogs attacked a five-year-old boy at the Pochamma temple in the Kashibugga area under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation(GWMC) limits on Wednesday. According to information, the boy, Rohith, was playing at the temple along with other children when he was attacked by stray dogs. Hearing the shouts of the children, some people came out of their homes and drove away the dogs.

The neighbours who found the boy injured handed him over to his parents, Bhandaru Manoj and Amani who came from Hyderabad to attend the marriage of Amani’s brother. They rushed the boy to the MGM Hospital, Warangal, for treatment.Rohith parents and their local relatives complained to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation about the dog menace and requested the authorities to take appropriate steps.

