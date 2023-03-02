Former Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani joins Telangana BJP

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: In a blow to the ruling BRS in the district, former Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani on Wednesday joined the BJP along with her husband Praveen in the presence of Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bupender Yadav in New Delhi.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, BJP national vice president DK Aruna and national executive member G Vivek accompanied Sravani.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender had recently met Sravani in Jagtial and invited her to join the party. It may be recalled Sravani resigned from both the post of municipal chairperson and BRS, alleging harassment by MLA Sanjay Kumar.

Alleging that the BRS MLA insulted her many times and the BRS high command turned a deaf ear to her complaint, Sravani said that she decided to join BJP which instilled confidence in her.

