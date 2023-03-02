Home States Telangana

Former Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani joins Telangana BJP

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, BJP national vice president DK Aruna and national executive member G Vivek accompanied Sravani.

Published: 02nd March 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Boga Sravani

Former chairperson of Jagtial Municipal Corporation, Boga Sravani. (File photo)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: In a blow to the ruling BRS in the district, former Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani on Wednesday joined the BJP along with her husband Praveen in the presence of Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bupender Yadav in New Delhi.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender had recently met Sravani in Jagtial and invited her to join the party. It may be recalled Sravani resigned from both the post of municipal chairperson and BRS, alleging harassment by MLA Sanjay Kumar.

Alleging that the BRS MLA insulted her many times and the BRS high command turned a deaf ear to her complaint, Sravani said that she decided to join BJP which instilled confidence in her.

