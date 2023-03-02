Home States Telangana

Illegal sand mining has made BRS leaders crorepatis: Telangana Congress chief Revanth

Revanth reached Karimnagar district as part of his Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra with increased security following the stone pelting incident at Bhupalpally on Tuesday.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and senior Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar at a sand reach in Jammikunta of Karimnagar district on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Alleging that BRS MP J Santhosh Kumar and his father Ravinder Rao were involved in illegal sand mining worth crores, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday claimed that the family of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao too was involved in excavating and transport of sand.

Revanth reached Karimnagar district as part of his Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra with increased security following the stone pelting incident at Bhupalpally on Tuesday.After entering the district, the TPCC chief visited sand reaches and dumps in Jammikunta where he alleged that if anyone objected to the illegal sand mining, they were being eliminated. “Four lorries are transporting sand on a single permit,” Revanth claimed.

Uttam launches padayatra

Meanwhile, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday launched his padayatra as part of Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan in the presence of AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre from Kodad in Suryapet district.Speaking on the occasion, Thakre said that the ‘Haath Se Haath Se Jodo’ campaign, which has been exposing the State and Central governments, has been receiving tremendous response across Telangana.Ridiculing KCR, he said that the CM has shattered the dreams of people of Telangana by deceiving every section of society on promises of jobs, houses, loans, and other facilities.

Attack on Cong is attack on democracy, says Bhatti

Stating that an attack on the principal Opposition party is an attack on democracy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday strongly condemned the pelting of stones on Revanth’s street-corner meeting, allegedly by BRS workers on Tuesday.He demanded stringent action against those who hurled stones, eggs, and bottles on the Haath Se Haath Jodo street-corner meeting at Bhupalpally.

