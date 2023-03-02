Home States Telangana

India’s first e-tipper by Olectra is now certified to ply on roads

The certification ensures that the electric tipper is now roadworthy and adheres  to all the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

Published: 02nd March 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 08:14 AM

Olectra Greentech Limited's electric bus (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Olectra has announced that India’s first 6x4 heavy-duty electric tipper from its stable received India’s first homologation certificate from the country’s automobile regulatory agencies. This marks a significant milestone in developing and adopting electric vehicles in India, particularly in the commercial sector.

The certification ensures that the electric tipper is roadworthy and adheres to all the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. The e-tipper was put through intensive tests under various conditions to make it ready for Indian roads, including manoeuvring the vehicle on mountainous terrains and into the depths of the earth in mining and quarrying pits.  

Olectra Greentech Limited Chairman and Managing Director, KV Pradeep said, “The Olectra e-tipper is India’s first certified heavy-duty electric tipper engineered and manufactured in-house. The first order for 20 e-tippers is in the final stage of discussions. We are shortly going to launch variants of the e-tipper and electric truck. It is just the beginning of our journey.”

Pradeep adds, “With the Olectra electric tipper, we are bringing a significant change in the construction, infrastructure, mining and quarrying sectors. These sectors are highly demanding due to the volume of material that needs to be transported to work sites. The Olectra electric tipper is cost-effective in terms of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), allowing owners to improve their operating profits.”

