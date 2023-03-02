Telangana medical student suicide: KMC committee finds Dr Saif guilty of harassing Preethi

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The 14-member Anti Ragging Committee of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) which was held here on Wednesday concluded that PG final-year student of Anaesthesia Md Saif mentally harassed his junior Dharavat Preethi. The meeting was presided by KMC Principal Dr Divvela Mohandas. The meeting held from 2 pm to 6 pm looked at the circumstances leading to Preethi’s suicide.

Preethi, in February in a suicide attempt and breathed her last on February 26 at NIMS, Hyderabad. The committee opined that the harassment amounted to ragging which is banned in universities and colleges across the country. The committee found fault with Saif for deliberately targeting Preethi for two months before she had taken the extreme step.

It looked at various issues, including possible differences between Saif and Preethi, since she joined the Anaesthesia first year on November 18 last year. It confirmed that Saif posted snide remarks against Preethi on PG students WhatsApp group and an argument between the two over an anaesthesia report was not the only reason for aggravating Saif’s vindictive attitude towards her.

The committee members also called the Head of the Department of Anaesthesia Dr Nagarjuna Reddy and enquired with him about the problem between the two students. H confirmed that Preethi broke down and complained about harassment by Saif and warned the latter to behave himself.

But Saif continued to harass Preethi, concluded the committee and decided to send the report to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Medical Council of India, New Delhi for appropriate action, according to Dr Mohandas.

