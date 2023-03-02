PM Modi has betrayed tribals, intends to scrap sub-plan: CPM leader Brinda Karat

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: National leader of Adivasi Adhikaar Manch and CPM politburo member Brinda Karat on Wednesday urged tribals to support former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy, who is fighting for tribal rights, in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Ranga Reddy, former MLC Cherupalli Sitaramulu, and AIDWA State secretary Mallu Lakshmi participated in the Maha Pradarshana public meeting organised as part of the Girijana Sangham State Mahasabha in Miryalguda of Nalgonda district.

It is understood that the CPM will be allocated the Miryalaguda Assembly seat as part of the alliance with the BRS, as the tribals were asked to support Ranga Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, Brinda alleged that Prime Minister Modi has become a tribal traitor and was conspiring to remove the ST reservation provided by the Constitution. “Modi has cut the Union Budget for tribal welfare and has not given the share due to the tribals according to their population,” she alleged.

Criticising the Budget, she said that it betrays the tribals. She also alleged that the Centre is trying to cancel the tribal Sub-Plan altogether. “Only 2.7% of the funds have been given to the tribals who constitute 8.6% of the country’s population,” Brinda said.

She called for people to come forward to stop Modi’s “bulldozer politics” across the country. Expressing concern at the rising prices of essential commodities, Brinda said that before coming to power, Modi promised to check inflation, but after becoming the Prime Minister, the common man is struggling to stay alive.

Will oppose any anti-people policies of KCR: Karat

Brinda also warned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that if he were to implement the policies of Modi, the Left parties would never tolerate it. “KCR had recently promised that Podu lands issues would be taken care of. He should keep his promises,” she said, adding that if the promises are not implemented, the CPM will fight against the BRS also.

Telangana Tribal Association state president Dharmanayak presided over the public meeting in which CPM leaders Sriram Naik and Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy, CITU leader Dabbikar Mallesh, Tribal Association leader Dirawat Ravi Naik and others participated.

NALGONDA: National leader of Adivasi Adhikaar Manch and CPM politburo member Brinda Karat on Wednesday urged tribals to support former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy, who is fighting for tribal rights, in the upcoming Assembly elections. Ranga Reddy, former MLC Cherupalli Sitaramulu, and AIDWA State secretary Mallu Lakshmi participated in the Maha Pradarshana public meeting organised as part of the Girijana Sangham State Mahasabha in Miryalguda of Nalgonda district. It is understood that the CPM will be allocated the Miryalaguda Assembly seat as part of the alliance with the BRS, as the tribals were asked to support Ranga Reddy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing the gathering, Brinda alleged that Prime Minister Modi has become a tribal traitor and was conspiring to remove the ST reservation provided by the Constitution. “Modi has cut the Union Budget for tribal welfare and has not given the share due to the tribals according to their population,” she alleged. Criticising the Budget, she said that it betrays the tribals. She also alleged that the Centre is trying to cancel the tribal Sub-Plan altogether. “Only 2.7% of the funds have been given to the tribals who constitute 8.6% of the country’s population,” Brinda said. She called for people to come forward to stop Modi’s “bulldozer politics” across the country. Expressing concern at the rising prices of essential commodities, Brinda said that before coming to power, Modi promised to check inflation, but after becoming the Prime Minister, the common man is struggling to stay alive. Will oppose any anti-people policies of KCR: Karat Brinda also warned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that if he were to implement the policies of Modi, the Left parties would never tolerate it. “KCR had recently promised that Podu lands issues would be taken care of. He should keep his promises,” she said, adding that if the promises are not implemented, the CPM will fight against the BRS also. Telangana Tribal Association state president Dharmanayak presided over the public meeting in which CPM leaders Sriram Naik and Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy, CITU leader Dabbikar Mallesh, Tribal Association leader Dirawat Ravi Naik and others participated.