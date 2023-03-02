Preethi’s death proof Telangana is not safe for women: Tarun Chugh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing grief over the death of medico D Preethi, BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh on Wednesday said that the manner in which the medical student took the extreme step showed that the State is not safe for students and women.

In a media statement, Chugh accused the State government of discriminating against the marginalised and weaker sections, women, farmers and students, and that all these sections were fed up with the BRS government.“While government officials and people’s representatives were busy pleasing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family, and the chief minister himself busy with his political tourism, the law and order situation has worsened in the State,” he said.

