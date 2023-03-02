Home States Telangana

Preethi’s death proof Telangana is not safe for women: Tarun Chugh

Chugh accused the State government of discriminating against the marginalised and weaker sections, women, farmers and students, and that all these sections were fed up with the BRS government.

Published: 02nd March 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

National BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh

National BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing grief over the death of medico D Preethi, BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh on Wednesday said that the manner in which the medical student took the extreme step showed that the State is not safe for students and women.

In a media statement, Chugh accused the State government of discriminating against the marginalised and weaker sections, women, farmers and students, and that all these sections were fed up with the BRS government.“While government officials and people’s representatives were busy pleasing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family, and the chief minister himself busy with his political tourism, the law and order situation has worsened in the State,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Tarun Chugh BRS 
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp