T-works to house largest innovation centre in world: Telangana Minister KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To benefit young innovators and entrepreneurs, Hyderabad is set to have the world’s largest innovation campus with the presence of IT, electronics, hardware, animation, gaming and multimedia capabilities in one place, said IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

While giving a sneak peek of the T-Works ahead of its inauguration on March 2, Rama Rao said the innovation campus is going to come up on 18 acres of land, of which T-Hub will be housed in 5.7 lakh sqft of land, Phase-1 of T-Works in 78,000 sqft while the Phase-2 will be in 2.5 lakh sqft and the IMAGE Tower which is coming up in 1.6 million sqft of land.

“These facilities will become innovation hubs for their respective fields. As part of this, we have developed T-Works to help rural innovators, hardware startups, academicians, researchers and others. This is India’s largest prototyping centre, which is developed at a cost of Rs 100 crore,” he said.

According to Rama Rao, Rs 15 crore worth of machinery has been brought at present, while another Rs 110 crore worth of machinery will be housed in T-Works. This apart, the State is also expecting Rs 35 crore to Rs 40 crore worth of equipment from industries, he said.

The minister highlighted that they wanted to inculcate the sense of design through T-Works and turn Hyderabad as a product innovation hub in the country, giving a big boost to the manufacturing sector in the process.

In fact, Skyroot, which is the first Indian private firm to launch rocket into space, first developed its prototype in T-Works, he added.

