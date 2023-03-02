Home States Telangana

Telangana CM KCR offers two kg gold crown to Lord Balaji

On Wednesday, the chief minister, along with his wife K Shobha, participated in the Sri Venkateswara Swami Kalyanotsavam, conducted on the eighth anniversary of the temple.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced a Rs 50 crore grant for Banswada constituency and a grant of Rs 7 crore for the development of Sri Venkateswara Swami temple located on a hill in Thimmapur, Birkur mandal in the segment.

Later, addressing a public meeting, KCR said that the Nizamsagar project would have enough water throughout the year, ensuring prosperity in Banswada. He said that in undivided Andhra Pradesh, farmers and elected representatives faced problems obtaining water from the Nizamsagar project.

Stating that Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy is well aware of the development and welfare of Banswada, KCR said that he intends to utilise the latter’s services as long as he remains in public life.
“A whopping 11,000 2BHK houses have been sanctioned for Banswada constituency, with a total estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore,” he said.

