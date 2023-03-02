Home States Telangana

Telangana launches mass CPR training programme

Earlier, the government was thinking of making AEDs mandatory for giving out permission for apartments, gated communities, malls and bus stands.

CPR

Image for representation only. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the rise in the number of people dying due to sudden cardiac arrest, the Telangana government launched an unique mass CPR training programme for first responders and field-level healthcare workers across Telangana. The programme was inaugurated by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao at the GVK-Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) in Medchal on Wednesday. Addressing the gathering, Rama Rao said that a need to start a mass-training programme was felt by the government.

Health Minister T Harish Rao, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and other officials also attended the event. Harish announced that the government has decided to install Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and public places. In the first phase, approximately 1,200 AEDs will be installed and training to operate these machines will be given to 1 lakh people in Hyderabad.

These machines will help to pump the heart of the patient again by giving an electric shock, he explained. Earlier, the government was thinking of making AEDs mandatory for giving out permission for apartments, gated communities, malls and bus stands. A letter has been written on behalf of the Department of Health to the respective departments,” Harish said.

Studies have shown that cases of cardiac arrests have increased in recent days, especially after Covid-19. Changed lifestyle, fast food, bad habits, lack of physical activity, mental stress are leading to heart diseases, the minister said.

38-yr-old dies while playing badminton

A 38-year-old man, Paramesh Yadav, collapsed while playing badminton in a indoor stadium at Lalapet on Tuesday evening. He was later declared dead by doctors at a nearby hospital. A case under Section 174 (unnatural death) CrPC was registered at the Lalapet police station.

