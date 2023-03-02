Three held for Kondagattu temple burglary

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Jagtial police arrested three persons on Wednesday in connection with the theft of silver ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh at Kondagattu Sri Anjayaneya Swamy temple. The burglary took place in the early hours of February 24. The police cracked the case within five days and recovered the stolen silver items worth Rs 3.5 lakh. The thieves decamped with 15 kg silver ornaments.

Speaking to media persons, SP Aggadi Bhasker said that the police arrested Balaji Keshava Rathod, Narsing Jadav and Vijaya Kumar Rathod from Bidar district in the neighbouring Karnataka. Four more persons involved in the theft are still at large.

As many as 10 teams were formed to track down the accused and a case was registered at Malayala police station under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.The stolen items included a ‘shatagopam’, silver umbrella, a ‘Rama Raksha’ plate and silver door plates. Police also seized a motorcycle and two cell phones from the accused.

