Home States Telangana

Three held for Kondagattu temple burglary

As many as 10 teams were formed to track down the accused and a case was registered at Malayala police station under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.

Published: 02nd March 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Jagtial police arrested three persons on Wednesday in connection with the theft of silver ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh at Kondagattu Sri Anjayaneya Swamy temple. The burglary took place in the early hours of February 24. The police cracked the case within five days and recovered the stolen silver items worth Rs 3.5 lakh. The thieves decamped with 15 kg silver ornaments.

Speaking to media persons, SP Aggadi Bhasker said that the police arrested Balaji Keshava Rathod, Narsing Jadav and Vijaya Kumar Rathod from Bidar district in the neighbouring Karnataka. Four more persons involved in the theft are still at large.

As many as 10 teams were formed to track down the accused and a case was registered at Malayala police station under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.The stolen items included a ‘shatagopam’, silver umbrella, a ‘Rama Raksha’ plate and silver door plates. Police also seized a motorcycle and two cell phones from the accused.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kondagattu temple burglary
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp