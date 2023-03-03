BRS hits the streets over LPG prices in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to the call given by BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday, several Ministers and scores of party activists on Thursday staged protests across the State against the latest hike in domestic LPG refill prices.

Participating in a massive protest at Ghatkesar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Finance Minister T Harish Rao alleged that the BJP meant “Bharata Janalanu Peedinche party” (Party that harasses the people). He alleged that the BJP-led Union government has been increasing the prices of domestic LPG refills very frequently, especially after elections to the State Legislative Assemblies are over.

Harish Rao protested against the hike of Rs 50 on domestic LPG refill and Rs 350 on commercial LPG cylinders. He said that the subsidy on LPG refills too was reduced by the BJP-led Union government. “The subsidy amount given by the UPA government was Rs 2.14 lakh crore, but it was reduced to Rs 37,209 crore by the Modi government,” the finance minister said.

The domestic LPG refill price, which was Rs 410.50 per 14.6 kg cylinder in 2014, has been increased to Rs 1,155 per cylinder now, an increase of Rs 744.50 in nine years,” Harish Rao pointed out.He alleged that the Union government also reduced allocations to NREGS by Rs 30,000 crore. “Once the Assembly elections in Karnataka are completed, then the Centre would increase LPG refill prices again,” Harish Rao predicted.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, while participating in a dharna in Karimnagar, demanded that the Union government reduce the LPG refill price to Rs 800. He said that the agitation by BRS would continue till the Centre reduced the prices.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy participated in a dharna in Nizamabad. He alleged that the BJP was using Central agencies against its political opponents.Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the increase in LPG refill price by Rs 50 was nothing but a ‘gift to women’ on Women’s Day. Dayakar Rao said that the BRS would continue its agitations till the Centre rolled back the price hike.

BRS protests rock Kamareddy, Nizamabad

Meanwhile, BRS leaders and activists on Thursday staged protests against the latest hike in LPG prices at several places in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.In Nizamabad, the party cadre held a symbolic protest, cooking food on firewood near the old district collector’s office to signify that the Centre was making it increasingly difficult for the middle-class and poor to pay for LPG cylinder refills.

