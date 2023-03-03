Home States Telangana

Congress always stands by its workers, Manikrao Thakre assures Thota Pavan’s family

Thakre said that evidence in the form of CCTV footage was submitted to the police so that they could identify the attackers.

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre on Thursday asserted that the Congress will always stand for the youth, party workers and their families and would never take a step back in the face of assaults by “ruling party goons.”

He visited Youth Congress leader Thota Pavan, who was grievously wounded in an attack allegedly by BRS workers, at the latter’s residence at Advocate Colony in Hanamkonda.

Thakre said that evidence in the form of CCTV footage was submitted to the police so that they could identify the attackers. “Even after knowing the facts, the police have not arrested the culprits as they are afraid of the influence of Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar,” Thakre alleged.He interacted with Pavan’s family and assured them that they need not be afraid of attacks by BRS workers.

Speaking to media persons later, Thakre stated that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has never tolerated attacks on party workers. “Sonia ji said that the Congress gave Telangana State for the development of all sections. However, in Telangana, only the Kalvakuntla family was thriving and their assets increasing,” Thakre said. “She also condemned the attacks on party workers and has assured that local Congress leaders will stand by and support families that have fallen victim to atrocities by the BRS,” he said.

Cong will support you, Thakre tells Preethi’s family
Thakre also called on the family members of Dr D Preethi, the medico who ended her life allegedly due to harassment by a senior recently. He offered floral tributes to the departed soul at her family’s residence in Jangaon district, and assured all support from the Congress to the bereaved family. “The Congress will fight for justice,” Thakre said.  He also accused the State government of covering up the facts behind Preethi’s suicide.

BJP to protest today
The BJP on Thursday announced that it will hold candlelight rallies in all district headquarters on Friday in protest against the increasing atrocities against women in the State and against the death of Dr D Preethi

