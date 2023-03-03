India, Taiwan can lead industrial revolution: Telangana IT Minister KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “IT for me not only stands for Information Technology, but it also represents India and Taiwan. With India’s software prowess and Taiwan’s hardware expertise, we can lead an industrial revolution and enable youngsters to come up with world-class products,” said IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking at the inauguration of T-Works, which is India’s largest prototyping centre, at Raidurgam on Thursday, Rama Rao told Foxconn chairman Young Liu that the firm can achieve its lofty goals in Hyderabad, much like it had done in China. He also asserted that Hyderabad was the best pick for the Taiwan-based company.

Speaking about T-Works, the minister said, “Today, we are proud to dedicate T-Works to our State and nation. T-Works has developed significant products, including ventilators, electric vehicles and agricultural innovations in collaboration with rural innovators using state-of-the-art equipment. This is a testament to the kind of product innovation and design thinking that is bound to happen at this world-class facility.”

Phase 1 of the 78,000-square-foot facility is located on a 4.79-acre campus providing over 200 industry-grade tools worth Rs 11.5 crore. It is expected to grow by 10 times over the next 12 months.T-Works CEO Sujai Karmapur said, “T-Works is not just the building and the equipment, it’s the know-how that comes with the 60-member team. Collaboration among various disciplines is the value that we bring at T-Works. This is the place where your idea converts into a working prototype, a product for the market.”

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Information Technology and Commerce, said, “T-Works is designed to transform ideas into reality, faster than ever before. Over 300 users from startups and corporates have built items, including mainstream products, at T-Works. We believe that design and prototyping are the essential ingredients for building a successful manufacturing capability, and we are proud to support our startups in achieving this goal.”

