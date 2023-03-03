Over 28,000 people apply for 2BHKs in Telangana's Nalgonda district

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: 28,183 people have applied for 1,656 double-bedroom houses built in three towns of Nalgonda, Devarakonda and Miryalaguda in the Nalgonda district. According to officials, 9,654 applicants were found to be eligible to avail of the scheme while the remaining 18,529 applications were rejected.

In Nalgonda, 552 out of 560 sanctioned double-bedroom houses have already been completed and the officials have received 13,610 applications, of which 8,664 were rejected due to various reasons. In Miryalaguda, 12,600 applications were received for 560 houses, and 8,417 were rejected. In Devarakonda, 560 homes were sanctioned and 544 were completed. A total of 1,973 people have applied for these houses and 1,448 applications were rejected.

