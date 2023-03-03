Home States Telangana

Search for ‘murderer’ begins months after youth’s death in Telangana

She also stated that the youths were revelling in the fact that the offence wasn’t detected even after months had passed. 

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Death-Accident-Murder-Killing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: While the missing of 22-year-old Sothuri Karthik had been termed as a case of abandonment, it took a bizarre turn on Wednesday after his mother, S Venkataramanamma, filed a complaint with police stating that he was murdered. Karthik, a native of Venkateshwara Colony in Andhra Nagar under Nandipet mandal, left his house on September 20, 2021. When he didn’t return, his family members assumed that he had abandoned them and was continuing his life elsewhere.

However, Venkataramanamma overheard a conversation among village youngsters and realised that he was murdered by his friend, Raju, and his relative, Harish, with stones near the hilly areas of Vijayanagaram a few months ago. In her complaint, Karthik’s mother stated that he was in a relationship with an unidentified woman, whom Raju didn’t like. He hatched a plan with Harish to kill Karthik, she said.

She also stated that the youths were revealing that the offence wasn’t detected even after months had passed.  After receiving the complaint, the police began investigating the case. A team led by Armoor Rural Circle Inspector B Govardhan Reddy, the Investigating Officer, inspected the reported site of offence. Cops have recovered bones and a few pieces of fabric, according to Venkataramanamma, which belonged to Karthik. Meanwhile, Raju and Harish are reportedly on the run. Nandipet Sub-Inspector S Srikanth said they are searching for the accused in all the villages.

TAGS
Telangana Murder
India Matters
