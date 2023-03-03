Section 144 in Bhupalpally as Congress, BRS leaders lock horns

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Tension continues to prevail in Bhupalpally with local BRS MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and Congress leader Gandra Satayanarayana flexing their muscles for a showdown.The police, as a precautionary measure, imposed orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and intensified patrolling in the town.

The town remains tense after the clash between the supporters of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and those of Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy at Ambedkar Centre in the town during the former’s Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra.Tension escalated after Gandra Satyanarayana and Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy challenged each other to an open debate on Thursday at Ambedkar Centre at the district headquarters.

Hanamkonda police kept Gandra Satyanarayana under house arrest at his residence and deployed police personnel to ensure that he does not step out. Similarly, both Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and his wife Zilla Parishad chairperson Gandra Jyothi were kept under house arrest at the MLA’s Camp office in Bhupalapally.

Learning about the couple’s arrest, BRS activists rushed to the camp office in expression of solidarity with him. The police, fearing a breakdown of the law order situation, rushed to the spot and detained the BRS workers and moved them to Bhupalpally police station.

BHUPALPALLY: Tension continues to prevail in Bhupalpally with local BRS MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and Congress leader Gandra Satayanarayana flexing their muscles for a showdown.The police, as a precautionary measure, imposed orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and intensified patrolling in the town. The town remains tense after the clash between the supporters of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and those of Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy at Ambedkar Centre in the town during the former’s Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra.Tension escalated after Gandra Satyanarayana and Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy challenged each other to an open debate on Thursday at Ambedkar Centre at the district headquarters. Hanamkonda police kept Gandra Satyanarayana under house arrest at his residence and deployed police personnel to ensure that he does not step out. Similarly, both Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and his wife Zilla Parishad chairperson Gandra Jyothi were kept under house arrest at the MLA’s Camp office in Bhupalapally.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Learning about the couple’s arrest, BRS activists rushed to the camp office in expression of solidarity with him. The police, fearing a breakdown of the law order situation, rushed to the spot and detained the BRS workers and moved them to Bhupalpally police station.