Suspension not enough, file murder charges on cops in Qadeer case: AIMIM chief Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that mere suspension is not enough retribution for a crime of this nature, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged the State government to book the policemen responsible for the custodial death of Mohammad Qadeer Khan in Medak for murder.

Addressing the AIMIM’s 65th foundation day celebrations at Darussalam on Thursday, he assured a job to Khadeer’s widow at TMRS school. Also, he promised financial support to her family and those of Junaid and Nasir of Rajasthan who cow vigilantes allegedly murdered in Haryana.

He asked the party workers to buckle up for the coming Assembly elections and to ensure victory for peace and development of Telangana, and defeat hatred and venom being spread by the BJP.“You will have to choose between the Constitution and bulldozer, between Ambedkar and bulldozer, between love and atrocities,” he implored the people of Telangana.

Targets EAM Jaishankar

Launching a tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he criticised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for terming India’s economy as small compared to China in a TV interview and showing it as the reason for India not being able to take decisive action against China’s aggression on the border.Accusing Modi of surrendering before China, which he claimed has occupied 2,000 sq km of Indian territory, Owaisi said that the country didn’t need a “chaiwala or chowkidar”, but a powerful PM.

‘What good are 300 MPs if Modi has no courage’

“Despite having RSS workers swinging lathis and their social media team, you claim that our economy is inferior to China’s. A country becomes big by having a big heart. If you can’t muster courage even with 300 MPs, you should be ashamed,” he said, taking the examples of Ukraine, Vietnam and Afghanistan, which fought against powerful countries.

He also wondered why Union Home Minister Amit Shah was silent on Amritpal Singh, the Khalistani separatist who came from Dubai to Punjab and has been giving a tough time to Punjab police.Owaisi welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling on forming a committee with the PM, Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India, to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner.He also announced that his party will be contesting the Assembly elections in Rajasthan and Karnataka.

