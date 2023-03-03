Home States Telangana

Suspension not enough, file murder charges on cops in Qadeer case: AIMIM chief Owaisi

Owaisi welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling on forming a committee with the PM, Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India, to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner.

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is felicitated by party MLAs, MLCs and workers at the party’s 65th formation day celebrations in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that mere suspension is not enough retribution for a crime of this nature, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged the State government to book the policemen responsible for the custodial death of Mohammad Qadeer Khan in Medak for murder.

Addressing the AIMIM’s 65th foundation day celebrations at Darussalam on Thursday, he assured a job to Khadeer’s widow at TMRS school. Also, he promised financial support to her family and those of Junaid and Nasir of Rajasthan who cow vigilantes allegedly murdered in Haryana.

He asked the party workers to buckle up for the coming Assembly elections and to ensure victory for peace and development of Telangana, and defeat hatred and venom being spread by the BJP.“You will have to choose between the Constitution and bulldozer, between Ambedkar and bulldozer, between love and atrocities,” he implored the people of Telangana.

Targets EAM Jaishankar

Launching a tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he criticised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for terming India’s economy as small compared to China in a TV interview and showing it as the reason for India not being able to take decisive action against China’s aggression on the border.Accusing Modi of surrendering before China, which he claimed has occupied 2,000 sq km of Indian territory, Owaisi said that the country didn’t need a “chaiwala or chowkidar”, but a powerful PM.

‘What good are 300 MPs if Modi has no courage’

“Despite having RSS workers swinging lathis and their social media team, you claim that our economy is inferior to China’s. A country becomes big by having a big heart. If you can’t muster courage even with 300 MPs, you should be ashamed,” he said, taking the examples of Ukraine, Vietnam and Afghanistan, which fought against powerful countries.

He also wondered why Union Home Minister Amit Shah was silent on Amritpal Singh, the Khalistani separatist who came from Dubai to Punjab and has been giving a tough time to Punjab police.Owaisi welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling on forming a committee with the PM, Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India, to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner.He also announced that his party will be contesting the Assembly elections in Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Qadeer Khan
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp