Telangana HC stays plans to replace school with public hall

Ramulu further said that there are no government primary schools in the surrounding areas.

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:13 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ordering status quo on the plans by some local leaders to construct a community hall by razing a dilapidated school building at Madhuranagar in Borabanda of Hyderabad, a bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the State government seeking its response.

The notices were issued to the State government (represented by the Chief Secretary), Secretary, School Education Department, the Director of School Education, the District Educational Officer, GHMC Commissioner, GHMC Dy. Commissioner (Circle 21 Borabanda).

Pointing out that the school building was in disrepair and was thus closed, K Ramulu, a Madhuranagar resident, wrote to Chief Justice on December 22, 2022, requesting reconstruction of the school on the same site to provide education to local students.He wrote that since the school building was now vacant, some local leaders have decided to build a community hall there.

Ramulu further said that there are no government primary schools in the surrounding areas. There are approximately 420 students residing in the surrounding areas, some of whom are studying in private schools as there is no government school, despite the presence of a temple, a mosque, a church, and a gurdwara in the area. He said that it was unjust to remove the school which is considered a temple of Saraswati, the deity of education.

Petitioner sought the court to direct the authorities to reconstruct the school building at the location of the old school which had been functioning there for 25 years.

