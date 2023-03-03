Home States Telangana

Telangana medical student suicide: Cops start quizzing accused Dr Md Saif in harassment case

After getting orders from the court for police custody, Dr Saif was brought from Khammam Jail on Thursday.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Mattewada police began questioning Dr Md Saif, who is accused of abetting first-year post-graduate medical student Dr Dharawath Preethi, who was his junior, to die by suicide in MGM Hospital in Warangal recently.

After getting orders from the court for police custody, Dr Saif was brought from Khammam Jail on Thursday. The police began interrogating him at about 11 am and continued it till evening. Warangal ACP Bonala Kishan led the interrogation team.

Warangal Commissioner of Police(CP) A V Ranganath said that the police would question Dr Saif to know what exactly had happened on the fateful day. He will be in police custody for four days. He said that every piece of information he may part with would be useful to get to the bottom of the truth.

HoD transferred over allegations of inaction

Following the allegations of not taking action over the harassment complaint by Dr Preethi, the Head of the Department (HoD) of the department of anesthesiology at Kakatiya Medical College, Dr K Nagarjun Reddy, was transferred to Jayashankar Bhupalapally district on Thursday.

Following an enquiry, Dr Nagarjun Reddy was transferred to Government Medical College in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. The Telangana State government had earlier directed the Director of Medical Education (DME) K Ramesh Reddy, and KMC principal Dr Divvela Mohandas to take necessary action regarding Dr Nagarjun Reddy’s transfer. Dr Preethi’s father, Narender, alleged that he had informed Dr Nagarjun Reddy about the harassment being faced by her daughter in the college. However, Dr Nagarjun Reddy did not respond to the complaint.

Narender further alleged that Dr Nagarjun Reddy had supported the students who were harassing Preethi. In an audio clip released by Preethi’s father, Dr Reddy purportedly suggests that Preethi should hush up the matter.

