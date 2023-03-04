BRS to contest all Assembly seats in 2024 Maharashtra polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BRS will contest all the Assembly segments in Maharashtra in 2024 elections. BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao indicated this to leaders of the Sambhaji Brigade from Maharashtra who called on him at Pragathi Bhavan here on Friday. They gave a letter to Rao stating that Sambhaji Brigade will work with the BRS in Maharashtra.

They also expressed happiness over the announcement that BRS would contest all the Assembly seats in Maharashtra in the 2024 elections. The Sambhaji Brigade leaders said that around 1,600 workers from block level to State level would work for BRS in Maharashtra.

Sambhaji Brigade is a branch of the Maratha Seva Sangh and is named after Sambhaji, son of the first Maratha king Shivaji. Rao is likely to attend the Aurangabad public meeting on March 10. The BRS chief had already addressed a public in Nanded in the first week of February after transforming TRS into BRS. He had also appointed BRS in-charges to various divisions in Maharashtra.

