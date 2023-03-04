Class 10 girl student jumps from third floor of school in Khammam, critical

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 15-year-old Class 10 student, Kolipaka Sai Saranya, reportedly attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of Sri Chaitnya Techno School at Sri Sri Circle in Khammam on Friday evening. The school staff shifted the injured girl to a private hospital in the town and her condition is said to be critical. After coming to know about the incident, PDSU activists staged a protest and destroyed the furniture in the school. But the school management claimed that the girl accidentally fell off the building. Saranya’s footwear was found on the steps of the third flood.

PDSU district secretary V Venkatesh demanded that the government cancel recognition of the school and take stringent action against the management. According to information, Sai Saranya of Ballepalli area near Khammam town went to the washroom on the third floor in the evening along with her classmates. Later, she was found in a pool of blood on the ground floor.

Her parents refused to speak to the media. The school management tried to keep the information concerning the incident under wraps and did not allow media persons to enter the premises. According to the doctors, both- Saranya’s legs and hands got fractured and her condition was critical. Some students said Saranya has not been keeping well for the past few days and keeping quiet. When contacted, the police said that they had not received any complaint from the parents or the school management.

SATHWIK SUICIDE: FOUR SENT TO JUDICIAL CUSTODY

Hyderabad: Four persons, including the principal of Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Narsingi, who were detained on charges of abetment to suicide in Inter student N Sathwik’s death case were sent to judicial custody on Friday. They were produced in the court on Friday. Sathwik, died by suicide on Tuesday as he was unable to withstand the pressure to perform well.

KHAMMAM: A 15-year-old Class 10 student, Kolipaka Sai Saranya, reportedly attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of Sri Chaitnya Techno School at Sri Sri Circle in Khammam on Friday evening. The school staff shifted the injured girl to a private hospital in the town and her condition is said to be critical. After coming to know about the incident, PDSU activists staged a protest and destroyed the furniture in the school. But the school management claimed that the girl accidentally fell off the building. Saranya’s footwear was found on the steps of the third flood. PDSU district secretary V Venkatesh demanded that the government cancel recognition of the school and take stringent action against the management. According to information, Sai Saranya of Ballepalli area near Khammam town went to the washroom on the third floor in the evening along with her classmates. Later, she was found in a pool of blood on the ground floor. Her parents refused to speak to the media. The school management tried to keep the information concerning the incident under wraps and did not allow media persons to enter the premises. According to the doctors, both- Saranya’s legs and hands got fractured and her condition was critical. Some students said Saranya has not been keeping well for the past few days and keeping quiet. When contacted, the police said that they had not received any complaint from the parents or the school management.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); SATHWIK SUICIDE: FOUR SENT TO JUDICIAL CUSTODY Hyderabad: Four persons, including the principal of Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Narsingi, who were detained on charges of abetment to suicide in Inter student N Sathwik’s death case were sent to judicial custody on Friday. They were produced in the court on Friday. Sathwik, died by suicide on Tuesday as he was unable to withstand the pressure to perform well.