Congress goes after BRS with #ByeByeKCR campaign in Telangana

The grand old party has twisted the CM’s statement out of context to target the BRS supremo. 

Published: 04th March 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Striving hard to build a narrative that BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is growing old, the Congress has launched ‘ByeByeKCR’, an online and offline campaign, appealing to the people to ‘retire’ him in the forthcoming elections. The #ByeByeKCR hashtag has trended on Twitter as the Congress footsoldiers and trolls stormed the microblogging platform to take on each other.

During the last elections in Andhra Pradesh, the YSRC had launched a similar campaign on the advice of the I-PAC against the then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. It is clear that the Congress in Telangana has taken a leaf out of the YSRC’s book, though this time, political strategist Sunil Kanugolu is being credited with the idea. 

Interestingly, bidding adieu has become a political strategy in recent years. Once friends, who were now archrivals rivals, BRS had stormed Twitter with “#ByeByeModi” tweets during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State. This was after the BJP launched its ‘Saalu Dhora, Selavu Dhora’ (enough feudal lord, bye feudal lord) campaign against KCR.

Interestingly, in their depredation attempts, Congress leaders have been using KCR’s recent statements against him. In a recent public meeting in Kamareddy district, the Chief Minister had said that he was “growing old as he had attained 69 years of age”. The grand old party has twisted the CM’s statement out of context to target the BRS supremo. 

Even in the street-corner meetings of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s “Yatra for Change”, a customised variant of Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, the Congress leader has been raising ‘ByeBye KCR’ slogans. The Congress official Twitter handle @INCIndia also tweeted ‘#ByeBye KCR’.

“#ByeBye KCR slogan echoes in Telangana as State congress chief @revanth_anumula’s Padyatra reaches Husnabad assembly. More than one lakh people marched alongside Congress workers in the padayatra today,” tweeted Congress’ official handle. 

In a video attached to this tweet which has already garnered 54,000 impressions at the time of filing this report, Revanth can be heard sloganeering ‘Bye Bye’ and the crowd shouting ‘KCR’ after him.

