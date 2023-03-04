CPM bus yatra in Telangana from March 17

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders would be embarking on a bus tour -- Jana Chaitanya Yatra -- across the State from March 17. Prominent CPM national leaders will participate in the proposed yatra. Announcing the Yatra, CPM politburo member BV Raghavulu and State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said that the yatra is being held in protest against the attacks on democracy, secularism, socialism, and federalism by the BJP regime. "The BJP-led Union government destroyed the federal spirit of the country. It is our duty to save federalism. The Centre is creating impediments to the elected State governments through the system of Governorship," he said. Raghavulu pointed out that the State government has to go to the Supreme Court for the passage of Bills endorsed by the State Legislature. Alleging that the BJP-led government's aim is to implement 'Chaturvarna System" (caste stratification), Veerabhadram said that the agenda of BJP and RSS was to provoke communal hatred. He alleged that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay was making communal sensitive remarks to incite communal violence.