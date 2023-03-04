Stay on ED case against BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao extended

By Express News Service

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court on Friday extended the status quo orders granted in an Enforcement Directorate case against BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao, his son Prithi Teja, and his brother Nama Seethaiah in an incident involving Ranchi Expressway Ltd (REL), a subsidiary of their Madhucon Group of companies. Senior attorney T. Niranjan Reddy, representing the petitioner, told the court that the case was filed in Jharkhand because it involved certain problems with the construction of a highway close to Ranchi. "The MP and his son were not named as accused by the CBI, which looked into the Jharkhand case. The ED, which entered the scene as a result of the CBI investigation, is no longer able to introduce new names," Niranjan Reddy, said. After hearing the arguments, the Chief Justice extended the status quo and adjourned the matter to March 17.