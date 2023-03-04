Telangana HC reserves ruling on YV Subba Reddy’s plea 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday reserved the ruling on a plea filed by YV Subba Reddy, the chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), to overturn the CBI’s quid pro quo case against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s illegal properties case.

Vasantha Krishna Prasad, YV Subba Reddy, and others have been accused by the CBI of scheming to acquire prime land for the Indu Projects from the former Andhra Pradesh Housing Board under the guise of developing housing projects. According to the petitioner’s attorney, Subba Reddy was not involved in the alleged scheme.

He claims that the petitioner was wrongfully accused by the CBI solely because he is a half-brother of the previous CM, YS Rajasekhara Reddy. In order to support his claims that Subba Reddy was unrelated to the fraud, the petitioner’s attorney provided the court with a number of Supreme Court rulings.

The CBI attorney further said that Subba Reddy offered their families a lesser price on the villas constructed at the Gachibowli site. The CBI claims that Shyam Prasad gave YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s company `70 crore in return for government land for construction projects.

