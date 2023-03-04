Telangana MLA Mynampally ignores competition from within, eyes Medak BRS ticket 

By Express News Service

MEDAK : MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao is attempting to regain his foothold in the Medak constituency after a decade of being limited to Hyderabad, where he has been carrying out various social service activities through the Mynampally Foundation.

Hanumanth Rao had represented the constituency for one term and had won the 2018 election from Malkajgiri constituency in Hyderabad. He is now once again focusing on Medak Assembly constituency, taking his son Rohit Rao, on tours of the segment while reaching out to his old contacts in the TDP and BRS.

Party sources believe that this indicates Hanumanth Rao’s intent to contest from the Medak segment. Meanwhile, M Padma Devander Reddy, whom Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao considers like his daughter, has already contested twice and won from this constituency. Padma, the sitting MLA, aims to complete a hat-trick by contesting in the Assembly elections later this year.

However, MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy, who has formed another political camp in the constituency, is also keen on the seat. With Hanumanth Rao also keen to contest, the party leadership has three contenders for Medak Assembly ticket.This has set off alarm bells among BRS veterans who are worried that groupism will take root in the party.

While Hanumanth Rao maintains that he has come to do social work in the Medak constituency through his Mynampally Foundation, his close aides say that he wants to contest for the seat or if not him, his son should do so.

Recently, Mynampally Foundation made fixed deposits of `25,000 in the bank accounts of orphans. Additionally, it was announced that schools in the constituency would be adopted and all facilities provided. Padma is adamant that the sitting seat is hers, while Subhash Reddy believes that he will get the ticket as he is close to the Chief Minister.

