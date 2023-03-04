Home States Telangana

TPCC chief Revanth’s Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra provided security, Telangana HC informed

Government Pleader for Home, Roopender, submitted a copy of the fax message to the court.  

A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy interacts with a woman during the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra' in Manuguru mandal in Khammam district on Monday

By Express News Service

Directing TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy to inform the Telangana High Court whether he has been provided with security, Judge B. Vijaysen Reddy on Friday adjourned hearing a writ petition filed by the Congress MP to Monday.

The judge was informed by Additional DGP, Intelligence, that a fax message had been sent to all unit officers of places where Revanth’s Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra will pass through, instructing them to provide security.  

Government Pleader for Home, Roopender, submitted a copy of the fax message to the court.  “Since the petitioner has been provided with security, there is no need to hear the writ petition any longer,” the judge remarked. 
 

