Conglomerates are corrupting Indian media: Veteran journalist ABK Prasad

Prasad reminisced about Roy’s contribution to social reform of the modern age in India while lamenting over the present-day situation of civil liberties and media.

Published: 05th March 2023 08:41 AM

ABK Prasad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Enjoying the patronage of the present-day rulers, known and unknown tycoons are stifling independent voices and corrupting the media, veteran journalist ABK Prasad remarked while receiving the prestigious Raja Ram Mohan Roy National Journalism Award in New Delhi recently. Speaking at the award ceremony, constituted by the Press Council of India, in New Delhi on February 28, Prasad reminisced about Roy’s contribution to social reform of the modern age in India while lamenting over the present-day situation of civil liberties and media.

Explaining how Roy had fought against the religious and social degeneration in colonial India by fighting against inhumane forms of oppression like illiteracy, child marriage, and Sati, he said that it was interesting to note that Roy was also attracted towards monotheism. Prasad said that Roy’s native thinking and progressive mind not only left an impact on Gandhi, Lokmanya Tilak, Dadabhai Naoroji, and RC Dutt, but also influenced stalwarts like Veeresalingam, Gurajada, Chilakamarti and other reformers from Telugu lands, who took forward his ideals into the 19th and 20th centuries. Prasad said that Roy ran three journals and supported the movement for a free press in India, despite orthodox people holding protests and also socially boycotting him.

“With the connivance of the rulers of the day, over the last few years, conglomerates are corrupting Indian media. Some reputed journals and TV channels, have either voluntarily, or under duress, succumbed to some known and unknown tycoons of the day,” he said.

