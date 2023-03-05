Feeling hot? It is set to get hotter as temperature expected to hit 45 degrees celsius 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the city transitions into summer, locals are preparing for the arrival of scorching temperatures with maximum temperatures expected to reach 40°C in the coming days. For the past few days, humid weather conditions have been prevailing across the state, indicating sultry days ahead. Even in the mornings, people are feeling the heat and sweat due to rising temperatures.

Temperatures that used to hover around 35°C in February have consistently risen and are set to cross 40°C in a few days. Weather conditions will intensify in April and peak in May, with temperatures expected to touch 45°C.

Many parts of the State have already seen temperatures hovering around 39°C in districts like Jayashankar Bhupalaplly, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Sircilla, Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Peddapalli, and Jagtial. During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of 39.9°C was recorded at Kataram in Bhupalpally.

However, Hyderabad has been experiencing milder weather conditions, with maximum temperatures hovering around 35°C. On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded was 35.7°C in Shaikpet.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the prevailing weather conditions are mainly attributed to low-level south easterlies/southerlies over the state. Clear skies are expected, with haze likely to occur during morning hours.

Surface winds are likely to be south-easterlies with wind speeds around 6-10 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35°C and 20°C, respectively.

