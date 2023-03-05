Home States Telangana

G20 meet: Hyderabad hosts knowledge, experience programme for emerging economies

It may be remembered that the G20 summit will focus on green development, climate finance and lifestyle for the environment, and energy transitions for developing nations across the world. 

Published: 05th March 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delegates from various countries visiting Hyderabad for the Knowledge and Experience Exchange Programme for emerging economies of the Global South visit Shilparamam on Saturday

Delegates from various countries visiting Hyderabad for the Knowledge and Experience Exchange Programme for emerging economies of the Global South visit Shilparamam on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the second meeting for G20 Presidency on March 6 and 7 in Hyderabad, the city hosted a Knowledge and Experience Exchange Programme for the emerging economies of the Global South. During the programme, accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the efforts to achieve the targets laid out in the 2030 agenda for sustainable development were discussed.

G20 India Chief Coordinator Harsh V Shringla addressed participants from over 40 countries and regional organisations from the Global South on India’s experience in financial inclusion ahead of the 2nd meeting of Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion in Hyderabad. 

He highlighted India’s financial inclusion success story and the way it has transformed the lives of Indians.
On Saturday, delegates engaged in key discussions on important topics such as leveraging Digital Payment Infrastructure and exploring digital innovations to further enhance global financial inclusion. 
Representatives from various countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Jordan, Malawi, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam took part. 

It may be remembered that the G20 summit will focus on green development, climate finance and lifestyle for the environment, and energy transitions for developing nations across the world. 

Delegates from various countries  take part in second meeting of G20 Presidency at the HICC in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

The priority would be for accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth for MSMEs in global trade, promote labour rights and secure labour welfare, add-ress global skills gap, and build inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems.

The focus would also be on technological transformation and digital public infrastructure development in sectors ranging from agriculture to education. Moreover, there will be women-led development focused on bringing women to the fore, and in leading positions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 G20 meet Hyderabad
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp