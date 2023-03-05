G20 meet: Hyderabad hosts knowledge, experience programme for emerging economies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the second meeting for G20 Presidency on March 6 and 7 in Hyderabad, the city hosted a Knowledge and Experience Exchange Programme for the emerging economies of the Global South. During the programme, accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the efforts to achieve the targets laid out in the 2030 agenda for sustainable development were discussed.

G20 India Chief Coordinator Harsh V Shringla addressed participants from over 40 countries and regional organisations from the Global South on India’s experience in financial inclusion ahead of the 2nd meeting of Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion in Hyderabad.

He highlighted India’s financial inclusion success story and the way it has transformed the lives of Indians.

On Saturday, delegates engaged in key discussions on important topics such as leveraging Digital Payment Infrastructure and exploring digital innovations to further enhance global financial inclusion.

Representatives from various countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Jordan, Malawi, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam took part.

It may be remembered that the G20 summit will focus on green development, climate finance and lifestyle for the environment, and energy transitions for developing nations across the world.

Delegates from various countries take part in second meeting of G20 Presidency at the HICC in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

The priority would be for accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth for MSMEs in global trade, promote labour rights and secure labour welfare, add-ress global skills gap, and build inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems.

The focus would also be on technological transformation and digital public infrastructure development in sectors ranging from agriculture to education. Moreover, there will be women-led development focused on bringing women to the fore, and in leading positions.

