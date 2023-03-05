School officials, parents mum on student's fall from third floor

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: SSC student Kolipaka Sai Saranya’s fall from the third floor of Sri Chaitanya Techno School building in Khammam town late on Friday night has left several questions unanswered. No one knows for sure whether she attempted suicide by jumping from the school building, or she tripped and fell following an attack of migraine which is said to torment her quite often.

Her condition continues to be critical. Doctors at KIMS where she is under treatment decided to operate on her severely injured legs.

The police, as usual, sang the routine refrain that they have no complaint and therefore they would not be able to throw any light on whether it was an accident or a suicide attempt.

The school management said the girl had health problems and migraine was one. It said she lost balance and fell due to a migraine attack.

But equally strong is the suspicion that she may have attempted suicide unable to bear the pressure from the management of the school to score high in the examinations.

According to sources, she could not have fallen accidentally since the wall that protects one from falling was as high as her height. Those who pointed out to the height of the wall maintained that there was no way she could have accidentally fallen.

The parents are tight-lipped over how the incident took place. The school management said that she fell to the ground immediately after emerging from the washroom on the third floor. Saranya’s father Kolipaka Naveen also was inclined to go by the school management’s version.

An SSC student, who did not want her name quoted, said: “We have pressure on us to get ranks.”“Competition among private schools is so intense that the managements increase pressure beyond the student’s tolerance limits to get ranks. The result is incidents of this nature,” said PDSU district secretary K Lakshman. He demanded stringent action against the school management for exerting pressure on students unmindful of how much stress they come under.

Meanwhile, DEO E Somasekhar Sharma visited the school and hospital where the student is under treatment. He said that in his inquiry, the student’s father had told him that she suffers from migraines which may have led her to lose her balance and fall to the gro-und. The DEO said that the sch-ool management told him that it was a case of an accident.

The DEO said that Saranya was still in a state of shock and did not speak to her for long on the advice of the doctors. He said that after his inquiry, which was still continuing, he would submit a report to his higher officials.

Khammam II Town Police Station Inspector of Police Ch Sridhar said: “We have not received any complaint from either the parents or the school management”. He said as far as he knew, the student went to the washroom and then felt giddy. It may have caused her to lose balance and fall to the ground.

