Telangana CM KCR didn’t complete even 40,000 2BHK houses: BJP leader Konda

NIZAMABAD :Claiming that the Uttar Pradesh government has constructed 43 lakh houses, BJP leader and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Saturday demanded to know why Chief Minister K Chandrasek-har Rao had been unable to construct 40,000 2BHK units in Telangana in his nine year rule.

“KCR is now trying to mesmerise people with new assurances that his government will provide land and Rs 3 lakh cash to construct houses. How can people believe these claims? Are these promises really believable?” he asked.

Vishweshwar Reddy was addressing a protest over the State government’s alleged failure to complete and hand over 2BHK houses to those eligible.

The protest was organised by BJP Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency convener Dhanpal Suryanarayana Guptha at the old collector’s office.

BJP leaders said that if the government does not hand over the 2BHK units that are ready to the beneficiaries in the coming one month, they would occupy the houses and distribute them. A BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to officials in this regard.

Earlier, Vishweshwar Reddy criticised the BRS government, alleging that it has failed on all fronts. He alleged that the State government is collecting revenue on mineral water, liquor and petrol, but all this money was being diverted to KLIS through contractors and finally reaching the pockets of the chief minister’s family.

