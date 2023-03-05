Home States Telangana

Unity is strength, Telangana in-charge Manickam Thakre reminds Congress leaders

Published: 05th March 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 08:19 AM

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Thakre on Saturday called upon the party leaders to set aside their differences and undertake Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra unitedly. He was addressing a meeting with mandal presidents of Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan here. 

Thakre’s remarks assume significance at a time when speculations are rife that some of the senior leaders are embarking on their own Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in competition with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.
Thakre appealed to the mandal president to remain united in the fight against the “anti-people” policies of the BJP-led Union government and the BRS government in the State. He suggested that the Mandal-level leaders knock on the doors of every household in the State and mark the house as visited by pasting a Yatra sticker.“The Narendra Modi government handing over the PSUs to Adani and the KCR administration is even worse. We need to expose this,” Thakre said. 

Speaking on similar lines, former MP V Hanumantha Rao said that Congress was strong at the ground level, and if leaders start fighting among themselves, the people will revolt and teach a lesson to the leaders.

Stating that politics have become commercial, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that though door-to-door campaigning is one of the toughest tasks, it will enable the party to reach every household and the expenditure would be less.

