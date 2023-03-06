Another teenager falls prey to heart attack in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: An 18-year-old second-year intermediate student, Maridu Rakesh, died due to a heart attack at Brahmanapalli village in Bonkal Mandal on Sunday. According to sources, three days ago, Rakesh was taken to a private hospital in Khammam after he complained of chest pain. The doctors there had advised his parents - Laxmaiah and Nagalaxmamma, to immediately shift him to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

However, his parents, farmers by profession, decided to take him to Hyderabad on Monday and went back to the village in order to mobilise money. However, on Sunday night he collapsed suddenly and died.

This is the fourth incident of death of youngsters due to cardiac arrest within a week in the State.

