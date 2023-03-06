Home States Telangana

In viral audio, MP  Venkat Reddy threatens Telangana Congress V-P, son

Meanwhile, Suhas on Sunday lodged a complaint in the Two Town police station against Venkat Reddy.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. ( File Photo)

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: An audio recording of a phone call, purportedly made by senior Congress leader and Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, threatening to kill TPCC vice-president Dr Cheruku Sudhakar and his son Dr Suhas, went viral on social media on Sunday.

In the audio, the voice, purportedly belonging to Venkat Reddy, is heard saying that hundreds of his followers are out in vehicles to search and kill Sudhakar and  Suhas.The father-son duo also run a well-known hospital in Nalgonda town.

The caller tells  Suhas, “Did you watch your father’s video? He has cursed me a hundred times and I have heard them with patience for a month. My supporters have left in hundreds of cars and they will kill him and you, wherever they find you.”  

The caller further says that Sudhakar, a new entrant in the Congress, has no business to criticise a senior. “If you don’t apologise, my people  will kill you. You forgot that I was the only one to call on you in jail when you were booked under the PD Act for comments against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during Telangana movement. You couldn’t even win as a councilor and you dare criticise me,” the caller says.

The audio clip comes in the backdrop of recent remarks made by Sudhakar against the senior Congress leader in a private TV channel interview.Meanwhile, Suhas on Sunday lodged a complaint in the Two Town police station against Venkat Reddy.

