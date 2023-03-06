Kongara Kalan, new destination for reality boom in Hyderabad

Home States Telangana

In fact, the State is also planning to have an electronics manufacturing cluster between Raviryal and Kongara Kalan.

By Sunny Baski
Gone are those days when mammoth investments are just confined to west Hyderabad. The State government is now focusing on developing the entire Hyderabad under Growth in Dispersion (GRID) Policy so that southern, northern and eastern pockets of the city could witness the entry of more IT companies and manufacturing clusters.

As part of this, Kongara Kalan, a place which not many citizens have heard of, is set to witness a boom in the realty sector as the State is planning to provide 200 acres of land to Foxconn to establish an electronics manufacturing unit if the Taiwan based company is keen on investing here.

A few days back, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao told Express that they had identified 200 acres of land in Kongara Kalan to set up Foxconn’s manufacturing unit and DPR works were in process in this regard.

Located around 35 km away from Hyderabad, Kongara Kalan is close to ORR on Sagar road and falls under Ibrahimpatnam mandal. It is in close proximity of Raviryal, which is witnessing establishment of a few manufacturing units and around 5 km to Adibatla, where TCS has over 15,000 employees.

In fact, the State is also planning to have an electronics manufacturing cluster between Raviryal and Kongara Kalan. Over the next 10 years, the aim of the government is to help the electronic manufacturing sector register Rs 2.5 lakh crore in revenue as well as create 16 lakh new jobs.

The advantage for Kongara Kalan is that the government has also built Rangareddy district collectorate here. In the last 5 years, this locality has seen many residential properties coming up. The cost of prime plots which used to be around Rs 10,000 sq yard has now shot up to Rs  20,000 per sq.yard.

City based realtors said that there is a lot of scope for the real estate sector in the areas of Kongara Kalan, Raviryal and Adibatla, wherein a lot of layouts have been developed. Builders are coming with a lot of housing projects along with HMDA and DTCP plots.

