Lite byte: Telangana BJP MLA Eatala’s silence confounds all

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender’s stoic silence to the charges levelled by the Congress aga-inst him has been confounding.

Published: 06th March 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Shah’s 1/10th for 100% offer
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has come up with the perfect antidote to nip in the bud the game of one-upmanship that had reared its head in the State BJP. He is believed to have politely told the many contenders for the Chief Minister’s post in the Telangana BJP that if there were 10 leaders who wanted to become the chief minister, that meant each of them had one tenth chance of achieving that goal, and to make that happen, they all needed to ensure that the party first wins the elections.  Shah then advised the contenders – both ‘native’ leaders and those who have migrated to the party – to work collectively to achieve that target, so that their 1/10th chance could become a 100% offer for the post that they have all been dreaming about.

Eatala’s silence confounds all
BJP MLA Eatala Rajender’s stoic silence to the charges levelled by the Congress against him has been confounding. Neither has Eatala countered the allegations levelled by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy in a chargesheet released during the latter’s Yatra, nor has he condemned them, preferring to ignore them altogether. This has sparked off a discussion in the BJP and among his followers who are now recalling that from the date he joined the saffron party, Eatala has never targeted the Congress or Revanth. In contrast, BRS MLAs against whom Revanth released the chargesheet have reacted quite aggressively, going to town to deny that there is any substance to the charges.

Alleti treads his own path
Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has raised many an eyebrow with his ‘Telangana Congress Poru Yatra’, which, though fulfilling the mandate given by the AICC, appears to be a counter to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s Yatra. Maheshwar Reddy has long known to be a detractor of the TPCC chief. Hence it was not surprising that his version of the Haath Se Haath Jodo is called ‘Poru Yatra’. Interestingly, senior leaders like N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who never showed up in Revanth’s Yatra, walked shoulder to shoulder with Maheshwar Reddy. When asked whether it was a counter to his Yatra, Revanth brushed it off saying: “The party has given instructions to all to launch their padayatras”.

Inputs: B Kartheek, Vivek Bhoomi, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy

