Telangana Congress chief Revanth vows support for Mid Manair project oustees

As part of Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, Revanth entered Vemulawada temple town on Sunday.

Published: 06th March 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Alleging that the BRS government ensured compensation for the family members of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao but neglected tribal families, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy expressed his support to the tribals affected by the Mid Manair Dam.

As part of Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, Revanth entered Vemulawada temple town on Sunday. He visited the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple and performed the Kode Mokkkulu ritual. Later, he told a street-corner meeting that the chief minister neglected temple development while the Congress developed it during its rule.

TAGS
Mid Manair  Mid Manair  Revanth Reddy
