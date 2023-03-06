Telangana Congress chief Revanth vows support for Mid Manair project oustees

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Alleging that the BRS government ensured compensation for the family members of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao but neglected tribal families, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy expressed his support to the tribals affected by the Mid Manair Dam.

As part of Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, Revanth entered Vemulawada temple town on Sunday. He visited the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple and performed the Kode Mokkkulu ritual. Later, he told a street-corner meeting that the chief minister neglected temple development while the Congress developed it during its rule.

