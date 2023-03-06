Telangana sees improvement in bio-medical waste disposal in four-year period

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the course of the last four years, the State has witnessed substantial progress in the handling of bio-medical waste (BMW). The Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook 2022 and 2023 showed that the government ensures that the entire BMW generated in the State is treated either through incineration or autoclave.

From 2016-17 to 2020-21, the ratio of BMW incinerated to that processed in autoclaves remained around 3:1. The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has permitted 11 common bio-medical waste treatment facilities (CBWTFs) in the State for collection and safe disposal of the BMW. As many as 51 BMW-carrying vehicles are equipped with GPS. The treated BMW is also disposed of, through authorised recyclers.

The hospitals segregate the waste into red, yellow, blue and white. Effluents, bio-medical and hazardous waste are collected and transported in the vehicles. TSPCB officials said that with substantial enforcement since the formation of the State, the number of hospitals associated with CBWTFs has increased from around 4,000 to 10,000 and the average BMW quality increased from 15,000 to 25,000 per day. Officials said that though BMW management has always been proper in private hospitals, the situation has improved in government hospitals after being made mandatory.

Need for proper training

However, stakeholders point out that there is a need to provide regular training to the medical staff on proper disposal and segregation of BMW. There is also a need to extend vigilance and intervention from municipal authorities as well. There is also a need to raise awareness about the matter even in rural areas.

Speaking to TNIE, Srinivas Reddy, a CBWTF operator, mentioned, “The management of BMW in the State is better in comparison to other States, but a few hospital staffers don’t segregate the waste and end up mixing municipal solid waste with BMW, making the disposal process difficult.”

“When surgical needles are not disposed of properly, they often cause injuries while transporting to workers.Hence more number of dedicated staff in the hospitals should be increased,” he added.“Depending on the type of waste, the collected BMW is fired at more than 900 degrees and disposed of through autoclave or shedding methods. The number of separate storage rooms should also be increased in the hospitals,” Srinivas explained.

Participation of hosps

TSPCB officials said the number of hospitals associated with CBWTFs have increased from around 4,000 to 10,000 and the average BMW quality increased from 15,000 to 25,000 per day.

