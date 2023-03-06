Home States Telangana

Weeklong fete: Telangana to celebrate contribution, achievements of women

During the weeklong celerbrations, Kanti Velugu camps will be organised for women employees in the Municipal department.

Published: 06th March 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Feminism, Sexism, Misogyny

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To celebrate the achievements of women and to honour their contributions to society, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday directed the officials to hold weeklong celebrations in all towns across the State from March 8, marking the International Women’s Day.

As per minister’s directions, the MAUD officials announced various programmes which will be organised during the week. Woman people’s representatives, municipal department employees, members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), sanitation workers, members from various NGOs will be taking part in these events.

As part of the celebrations, sports events, cultural programmes and health camps for women would be organised, and women who have excelled in various fields and aspiring entrepreneurs would be honoured.
The minister asked officials to identify and honour municipal staff and also women who are leading with their exemplary work in fields like water conservation or other fields of works related to municipality as well as dry compost and kitchen composting.

He also asked the officials to recognise women who have achieved self-sufficiency in doing business, utilising government loans and subsidies, starting from street traders to entrepreneurs. He suggested that officials should hold exhibitions and sell products made by SHGs.

During the weeklong celerbrations, Kanti Velugu camps will be organised for women employees in the Municipal department. To increase awareness, meetings would be held on safety and health of women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana MAUD KT Rama Rao International Women’s Day
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp