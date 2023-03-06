Weeklong fete: Telangana to celebrate contribution, achievements of women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To celebrate the achievements of women and to honour their contributions to society, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday directed the officials to hold weeklong celebrations in all towns across the State from March 8, marking the International Women’s Day.

As per minister’s directions, the MAUD officials announced various programmes which will be organised during the week. Woman people’s representatives, municipal department employees, members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), sanitation workers, members from various NGOs will be taking part in these events.

As part of the celebrations, sports events, cultural programmes and health camps for women would be organised, and women who have excelled in various fields and aspiring entrepreneurs would be honoured.

The minister asked officials to identify and honour municipal staff and also women who are leading with their exemplary work in fields like water conservation or other fields of works related to municipality as well as dry compost and kitchen composting.

He also asked the officials to recognise women who have achieved self-sufficiency in doing business, utilising government loans and subsidies, starting from street traders to entrepreneurs. He suggested that officials should hold exhibitions and sell products made by SHGs.

During the weeklong celerbrations, Kanti Velugu camps will be organised for women employees in the Municipal department. To increase awareness, meetings would be held on safety and health of women.

