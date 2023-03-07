Home States Telangana

17.6 K new voters enrolled in eight wards of Secunderabad Cantonment

To facilitate the enrollment drive, eight teams, each comprising senior SCB officials and two employees, were deployed on Thursday in each ward to accept applications from the public.

Secunderabad Cantonment Board , scb

Secunderabad Cantonment Board (File photo | Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During the special voter enrollment drive, held from March 2 to 4, 17,604 new voters from all eight wards of Secunderabad Cantonment have submitted claims for inclusion in the electoral roll. These new registrations will be added to the existing 1,32,722 voters.

In total, 1,50,326 residents of Secunderabad Cantonment have registered to exercise their voting rights in the upcoming Secunderabad Cantonment board elections scheduled for April 30. Out of the 17,604 new voters, 16,689 are civilians, while 915 are members of the Army who have registered for inclusion in the voters’ list. 

From March 14 to 16, objections to the claims will be heard, and the final draft of the voters’ list will be published and displayed on the SCB main office board on March 23. The list will also be uploaded on the official website, where voters can check their names.

