3 held with MDMA Ecstasy worth Rs 50 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two drug peddlers, originally from Guntur and residing in Mumbai, along with a Hyderabad-based consumer, were arrested by the LB Nagar SOT Team and Kushaiguda police on Monday.

The trio was found in possession of MDMA Ecstasy pills worth around Rs 50 lakh. Another consumer is still on the run and is yet to be identified.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Ponugupati Manu Prasanth and Varikuppala Rithvik Raj. The consumer, Shaik Umar Farooq, is a resident of Kapra. Both Rithvik and Umar have previously been arrested under similar NDPS charges.

