Focus on latest developments in tech at aircraft operators’ event

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AVRO Aircraft Operators Conference-2023 was successfully held on Monday at Air Force Station Begumpet, Hyderabad. The event brought together innovative minds from the fleet, along with various experts and professionals from around the country. The conference’s theme was “Obsolescence Challenges and Coordinated Efforts Equals Sustenance of Fleet.”

The conference provided a common platform for all stakeholders to interact, discuss and deliberate issues impacting aircraft performance and serviceability.

Attendees had the unique opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the AVRO fleet and advancements in aircraft design, engineering and technology.

Throughout the event, they were able to learn from some of the most knowledgeable and experienced professionals in the field, as well as network with one another.

The conference featured keynote speakers from the IAF and HAL and covered a wide range of topics related to the operation of the AVRO fleet. The event culminated with a series of presentations, including a sustenance plan for operating the aircraft and the issues faced in day-to-day maintenance.

