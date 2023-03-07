Home States Telangana

Godavari pipeline works deferred for Holi

The decision has been made to ensure that the residents of the city do not face any water problems during the festive celebrations.

The committee, visited the project site again on Friday to assess the damage of the diaphragm wall due to the Godavari floods.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Water Board announced on Monday that the Godavari main pipeline works will be postponed for 24 hours in view of the upcoming Holi festival. 

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Managing Director Dana Kishore stated that the construction work on the Godavari main pipeline, including bypassing and interconnection, which is being carried out at Kukunoorpally in Siddipet district, will be delayed for a day.

Dana Kishore emphasised that the junction works on the Godavari main pipeline should be done without disrupting the construction of the newly-built railway line by the South Central Railway at Kukunoorpally. Additionally, he directed officials to complete the work within the stipulated time and restore the water supply, so that residents are not inconvenienced. Initially, these works were scheduled to take place from Wednesday to Friday. 

