Moodle launches Indian subsidiary in Begumpet, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Moodle, a free and open-source e-learning management system launched its Indian subsidiary in Begumpet, Hyderabad, on Monday. 

This move will propel the platform, used by prominent universities like the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) and Indian School of Business (ISB), to tap the $30 billion Indian EdTech market. 

Moodle is a software that helps educational institutions to conceptualise various courses, it is structured and curricula. It supports 41 million courses in 42 languages globally. “Moodle is already being used by 60% of the higher education institutions here,” said Martin Dougiamas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of Moodle. 

He added that with a physical presence in India, they can offer more personalised services that meet the specific needs of Indian universities and businesses. 

Being close to its clients can help Moodle better understand the Indian Market and tailor its services accordingly, leading to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty. 

