Naveen killer’s friends Niharika, Hassain arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major development in the sensational murder of an engineering student, Naveen, on the city outskirts recently, Niharika Reddy and Prabhaliti Hassain, the friends of the main accused, Harihara Krishna, were arrested on Monday by the Abdullapurmet police. Hassain and Niharika were named accused number 2 and 3 respectively for concealing the chilling murder.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan said, “Prabhaliti Hassain assisted Krishna in disposing of the body parts of Naveen. Niharika gave money to Krishna towards expenses after he told her about the murder he had committed. The duo were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.”

Naveen

After strangulating Naveen to death on February 17 at an isolated place in Abdullapurmet, Harihara Krishna chopped off the body parts of the victim and went to his friend Hassain’s house to seek his help in disposing of the body. Krishna and Hassain reached the crime spot, collected the body parts of Naveen in a bag and threw them on the outskirts of Manneguda. Later, Hassain provided shelter to the accused, according to the LB Nagar police.

Revealing the spine-chilling details, the police said that the next day on February 18, Krishna met Niharika near her residence in Hasthinapuram and collected 1,500 from her for his expenses. He kept in constant touch with her till he surrendered to the police.

On February 20, three days after the grisly murder, Krishna and Niharika visited the place where Naveen was brutally murdered before they coolly enjoyed a meal at a restaurant. Before surrendering to the police on February 24, Krishna decided to burn the body parts in a bid to obliterate the evidence.

His friend Hassain collected the head of the deceased from the place where it was thrown and handed it over to Krishna who set all the parts on fire. The trio later deleted their conversations from their phones and Krishna went to Niharika’s house where he had a shower before turning himself into the police. The parents of Niharika were not at home when Krishna came for a bath.

HYDERABAD: In a major development in the sensational murder of an engineering student, Naveen, on the city outskirts recently, Niharika Reddy and Prabhaliti Hassain, the friends of the main accused, Harihara Krishna, were arrested on Monday by the Abdullapurmet police. Hassain and Niharika were named accused number 2 and 3 respectively for concealing the chilling murder. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan said, “Prabhaliti Hassain assisted Krishna in disposing of the body parts of Naveen. Niharika gave money to Krishna towards expenses after he told her about the murder he had committed. The duo were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.” NaveenAfter strangulating Naveen to death on February 17 at an isolated place in Abdullapurmet, Harihara Krishna chopped off the body parts of the victim and went to his friend Hassain’s house to seek his help in disposing of the body. Krishna and Hassain reached the crime spot, collected the body parts of Naveen in a bag and threw them on the outskirts of Manneguda. Later, Hassain provided shelter to the accused, according to the LB Nagar police. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Revealing the spine-chilling details, the police said that the next day on February 18, Krishna met Niharika near her residence in Hasthinapuram and collected 1,500 from her for his expenses. He kept in constant touch with her till he surrendered to the police. On February 20, three days after the grisly murder, Krishna and Niharika visited the place where Naveen was brutally murdered before they coolly enjoyed a meal at a restaurant. Before surrendering to the police on February 24, Krishna decided to burn the body parts in a bid to obliterate the evidence. His friend Hassain collected the head of the deceased from the place where it was thrown and handed it over to Krishna who set all the parts on fire. The trio later deleted their conversations from their phones and Krishna went to Niharika’s house where he had a shower before turning himself into the police. The parents of Niharika were not at home when Krishna came for a bath.